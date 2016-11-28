AT&T’s DirecTV Now will let cord-cutters stream more than 120 channels

AT&T has finally unveiled its much-anticipated TV streaming service, DirecTV Now—fittingly, on Cyber Monday. Available on Wednesday, the subscription service starts at $35 a month and will grant customers access to anywhere from 60 to more than 120 channels , depending on the package. Here’s the price breakdown for each package (tell us those names don’t grab you):

• Live a little: $35 monthly for 60+ channels

• Just right: $50 monthly for 80+ channels

• Go big: $60 monthly for 100+ channels

• Gotta have it: $70 monthly for 120+ channels

Noncommittal cord-cutters who want to give the service a test run can opt for the 7-day free trial at launch—and those who sign up for DirecTV Now early can snag the $60 “Go big” plan for just $35 a month. As of now, CBS and Showtime will not be included in the DirecTV Now bundle, which AT&T claims to be “working on.” HBO and Cinemax are available for an additional $5 each per month.

During his address, AT&T CEO John Stankey noted that more than 20 million households aren’t part of the pay-TV ecosystem, and those are the people AT&T is pitching—hard—with DirecTV Now, which can be streamed across smartphones, tablets, and computers.