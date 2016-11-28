AT&T’s DirecTV Now will let cord-cutters stream more than 120 channels

AT&T has finally unveiled its much-anticipated TV streaming service, DirecTV Now—fittingly, on Cyber Monday. Available on Wednesday, the subscription service starts at $35 a month and will grant customers access to anywhere from 60 to more than 120 channels, depending on the package. Here’s the price breakdown for each package (tell us those names don’t grab you):
• Live a little: $35 monthly for 60+ channels
• Just right: $50 monthly for 80+ channels
• Go big: $60 monthly for 100+ channels
• Gotta have it: $70 monthly for 120+ channels
Noncommittal cord-cutters who want to give the service a test run can opt for the 7-day free trial at launch—and those who sign up for DirecTV Now early can snag the $60 “Go big” plan for just $35 a month. As of now, CBS and Showtime will not be included in the DirecTV Now bundle, which AT&T claims to be “working on.” HBO and Cinemax are available for an additional $5 each per month.
During his address, AT&T CEO John Stankey noted that more than 20 million households aren’t part of the pay-TV ecosystem, and those are the people AT&T is pitching—hard—with DirecTV Now, which can be streamed across smartphones, tablets, and computers.