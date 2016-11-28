Biden’s “cancer moonshot” might not be doomed under Trump

After losing his son to cancer in 2015, Vice President Joe Biden moved to prioritize White House initiative that would spur innovation in cancer research. Will his “cancer moonshot” have a shot under Donald Trump ?

Well, Congress is still trying to push through a bill that would provide hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for that effort. And a report in Stat News suggests that if the funding gets the green light before the inauguration, there’s isn’t much that Trump could do about it.

Note, Trump hasn’t specifically mentioned the initiative but has been broadly opposed to government regulations. It’s unclear how he will react if Congress doesn’t move forward quickly.