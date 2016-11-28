Apple may introduce a curved-screen iPhone as soon as next year, report says

A Wall Street Journal report today echoes the word of Fast Company’s own sources saying that Apple is working on a curved-screen iPhone for possible release next year. The report says Apple has asked its Asian suppliers to improve the performance of the flexible OLED (organic light emitting displays) screens they are providing for Apple’s prototypes. Apple is now working with 10 prototypes of next year’s tenth anniversary iPhone, and a curved-screen phone is one of them, the report claims, citing unnamed sources.
The smartphone industry is looking to curved and flexible screens as a possible “next big thing” that would boost sales in the next few years. However, OLED screens could lead to more expensive phones, at least in the near term, because they are more expensive to produce than commonly used liquid crystal displays.