Apple may introduce a curved-screen iPhone as soon as next year, report says

A Wall Street Journal report today echoes the word of Fast Company’s own sources saying that Apple is working on a curved-screen iPhone for possible release next year. The report says Apple has asked its Asian suppliers to improve the performance of the flexible OLED (organic light emitting displays) screens they are providing for Apple’s prototypes. Apple is now working with 10 prototypes of next year’s tenth anniversary iPhone, and a curved-screen phone is one of them, the report claims, citing unnamed sources.