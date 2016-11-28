Report: U.S. blood suppliers are in peril 

Blood is an industry that most of us rarely think about. But a new Department of Health and Human Services-funded report from RAND Corporation, a global policy think tank, investigated just that.

According to the authors, the U.S. blood system is currently facing unprecedented financial and biological threats. The demand for blood is down thanks to innovations like minimally invasive surgeries. That has led to blood centers slashing prices to compete. Meanwhile, pathogens like the Zika virus are adding testing costs to ensure that donors are healthy.

The solution? More government intervention from the Trump administration in the coming year to fortify blood suppliers, the report suggests. It remains to be seen whether the next president will follow this advice.