In January, Skyscanner raised $192 million in funding, valuing it at $1.6 billion. The company was expected to pursue an IPO in 2017. In a video statement, Skyscanner’s cofounder and CEO, Gareth Williams, said that by joining forces with Ctrip, Skyscanner was going to be “a step closer to making travel simple.” The two companies are expected to continue to operate independently.