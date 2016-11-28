advertisement
Stripe valuation rises to $9.2 billion as the payments startup rides the online shopping wave 

By Ainsley Harris

Deal activity for financial technology (or fintech) startups has been in steady decline since the start of the year. But one company is bucking that trend: Stripe, which last week raised $150 million and doubled its valuation to $9.2 billion. 

Stripe makes money by taking a small cut of the transactions that it processes. The company’s transaction volume continues to trail competitors like Square, which last quarter processed payments worth $13.2 billion. But Stripe’s focus on online merchants gives it an advantage as retail shifts to digital shopping formats. 

To date, Stripe has raised $460 million. 

