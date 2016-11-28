CNN acquires Casey Neistat’s Beme to build a social news project 

CNN continues to build out its digital news team with the recent acquisition of Beme, the video-sharing app cofounded by YouTube star Casey Neistat . The app will shut down at the end of January, but CNN plans to put Neistat and his team of 12 to work on a new social media project.

Beme was aimed at pushing out “authentic” video clips to social channels. As a major cable TV news channel, CNN is likely trying to formulate content in a way that speaks to younger, more skeptical audiences. The hiring of Neistat and his team is just the latest a string of strategic moves by CNN’s digital side. In October, the company hired away BuzzFeed senior political reporter Andrew Kaczynski along with the three researchers he worked with to beef up its digital political reportage.