London’s financial district just approved its tallest skyscraper—here’s a look

Brexit be damned. A Singapore-based development firm is moving forward with a plan to build the tallest skyscraper in the city of London despite uncertainty about the U.K.’s vote earlier this year to leave the European Union. City officials approved the project on Monday, Bloomberg reports. The 73-story tower at 1 Undershaft will top off at over 1,000 feet and will be the second tallest building in Greater London behind the Shard, which is located in the nearby district of Southwark.

Designed by Eric Parry Architects, the new building is being constructed by Aroland Holdings Ltd. According to Bloomberg, new office construction in London has dropped 42% since the Brexit vote. Read more about the project here.

[Photos: Eric Parry Architects]