New study on police body cameras highlights uncertainty toward effectiveness, implementation

A recent study on the impact of police-worn body cameras in Milwaukee and Spokane, Washington, suggests that the technology did not lead to a decline in use of force or discourage police proactivity, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The results of the study, delivered at a criminology conference earlier this month, highlights a growing uncertainty—and, apparently, inconsistency—when it comes to the potential for body cameras to curb police shootings. In 2014, for example, the police department of Rialto, California, reported a 60% drop in use-of-force cases among its officers, while other departments have reported a persistent unwillingness of officers to even turn on their cameras during violent encounters.