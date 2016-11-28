At Amazon, robots teach holiday employees how to pack boxes

According to the Wall Street Journal (paywall), Amazon needs to bring on 120,000 temporary workers to it’s U.S. warehouses for November and December, when sales spike. It will be competing with Walmart, UPS, and other big corporations for seasonal employees.

One way it is setting itself apart is by using technology to make it easier for new workers to learn the ropes. At its newest facilities, Amazon trainees learn how to pack shipments through a machine: a screen shows them which box size to use, then spits out the right amount of tape. Screens also show workers what a product looks like and where it is located so they can pick it from the shelf quickly. By contrast, workers at a traditional warehouse spend the first day in a classroom, then must memorize where items are located for the picking and packing process.