Protests erupt across India after large-note rupee ban

Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement three weeks ago that the country would be banning 500- and 1,000-rupee notes in efforts to combat currency corruption, thousands of people have gathered in cities like Bangalore and Kolkata for “day of rage” protests against the move, the BBC reports .

Modi’s decision—which abolished 86% of India’s cash from circulation—blindsided much of the country, where about 90% of transactions are made in cash. The controversial move has congested large portions of India’s business operations, with lines to cash-strapped banks snaking around corners and e-commerce companies such as Flipkart and Amazon suspending cash-on-delivery payments.