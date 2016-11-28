Morning intel: Black Friday spending, Trump’s recount tweets, Fidel Castro’s passing 

• After the Clinton campaign agreed to take part in a recount in Wisconsin, president-elect Trump showed his disdain by taking to Twitter , where he alleged he “ won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” Trump offered no evidence to support the claim.

• Trump’s statement on the passing of Fidel Castro, former president and prime minister of Cuba, diverged from that of other world leaders, many of which offered diplomatic condolences. Trump called Castro a “brutal dictator” and dubbed his legacy “one of firing squads, theft, unimaginable suffering, poverty, and the denial of fundamental human rights.”

• The Dakota Access pipeline protestors have been asked to leave the Oceti Sakowin camp by December 5. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says “it has no plans for forcible removal” due to free speech, but that anyone who remains on the land in question past the deadline could be prosecuted.

• More people did their Black Friday shopping from the comfort of their homes this year than they did in stores, according to a National Retail Federation survey. About 109 million people shopped online, while 99 million shopped in person; overall online spending reportedly jumped 21.6% to $3.34 billion.

• Online payments startup Stripe is now valued at more than $9 billion, following a cash infusion of $150 million. In other funding news: India’s Uber rival Ola is reportedly seeking new funding at a valuation of $3 billion, significantly less than Ola’s 2015 valuation of $5 billion. And Palantir just raised $20 million—though that’s pocket change for a company worth $20 billion.