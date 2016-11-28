Electric cars will soon be required to make noises at low speeds so you don’t get run over

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a new rule requiring electric and hybrid cars to emit noise when they are traveling at speeds of 19 mph or less, reports the Verge. The new rule is because hybrid and electric vehicles traveling at below those speeds hardly make any noise, meaning pedestrians might not even be aware the vehicle is right behind them. Audible alerts that the car is nearby will not be required if the car is traveling faster than 19 mph because tire and wind noise is generated at higher speeds. Manufacturers have until September 1, 2019 to implement the new audible alerts on their vehicles. May we suggest the Jetson’s noise?