Uber drivers will join planned worker protests on Tuesday

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Hundreds of Uber drivers in two dozen cities will join the planned “Fight for $15” protests in the U.S. on Tuesday, reports Reuters. The protests will be peaceful demonstrations of activists and low-wage workers calling for better pay and the right to join a union, organizers say. Besides Uber drivers, some of the professions protesting will include fast-food workers, home care aides, and airport baggage handlers. The protests are planned to take place in 340 cities and at almost 20 of the country’s busiest airports.

