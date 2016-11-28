Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot will be released in “about three weeks”

Elon Musk has confirmed in a tweet that Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot software will be released for the Model S and X in “about three weeks,” reports Electrek . The Enhanced Autopilot will come in the 8.1 Tesla OS update. Here’s how Tesla describes Enhanced Autopilot:

Enhanced Autopilot adds these new capabilities to the Tesla Autopilot driving experience. Your Tesla will match speed to traffic conditions, keep within a lane, automatically change lanes without requiring driver input, transition from one freeway to another, exit the freeway when your destination is near, self-park when near a parking spot, and be summoned to and from your garage.

Musk also confirmed that Tesla will be releasing monthly updates to its OS from here on out, adding new features to its vehicles.