Someone hacked San Francisco’s transport systems to let passengers ride for free

The hack occurred on Sunday and affected 2,000 Municipal Transportation Agency (Muni) ticketing machines while leaving the trains themselves operational, reports the BBC. The hack was allegedly carried out by hackers who were demanding 100 bitcoins (about $70,000) to restore the Muni systems. But as of last night, Muni ticketing terminals were back online. It is not clear if Muni paid the ransom or if they had found a way to contain the hack.