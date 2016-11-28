advertisement
122 million people will shop online for Cyber Monday today

By Michael Grothaus

That’s just 1 million above the 121 million people who shopped online last year on Cyber Monday, reports Fortune. However, Cyber Monday is a bit of a misnomer. At this point it’s mostly just an extension of online Black Friday sales. And those Black Friday sales themselves have gone from being a one-day event to running all weekend . . . and now into Cyber Monday. No wonder some are starting to refer to the period of Thanksgiving week to the following Monday as “Cyber Week.”

