Jill Stein may request recount in battleground states

The Green Party candidate announced plans to request recounts in a number of battleground states Wednesday, specifically Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Some analysts have suggested that foreign hackers may have interfered with election results in those states, causing Trump to win, often by small margins.

Stein has indicated that she wants the recount to ensure that the election results in those states are in fact authentic, not because she feels she may have won in any of those states. She has also launched an online fundraising page in order to raise the millions needed to request the reviews.

Update Nov. 24: As of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the effort has raised just under $3.9 million, with a newly updated goal of $4.5 million. The fundraising page now estimates that attorney fees “are likely to be another $2-3 million, then there are the costs of the statewide recount observers in all three states,” raising the total cost to “$6-7 million.”

The page also notes that while the campaign can pledge to request a recount, “we cannot guarantee a recount will happen in any of these states we are targeting,” and that “if we raise more than what’s needed, the surplus will also go toward election integrity efforts and to promote voting system reform.”