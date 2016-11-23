What Trump says he said to Tim Cook . . .

PEOTUS Donald Trump says Tim Cook called him. He recounted the call during an on-record session with New York Times reporters yesterday. Here’s what The Donald said he said to Tim:
. . . and I said, ‘Tim, you know, one of the things that will be a real achievement for me is when I get Apple to build a big plant in the United States, or many big plants in the United States, where instead of going to China, and going to Vietnam, and going to the places that you go to, you’re making your product right here.” He said, “I understand that.” I said: “I think we’ll create the incentives for you, and I think you’re going to do it. We’re going for a very large tax cut for corporations, which you’ll be happy about.” But we’re going for big tax cuts, we have to get rid of regulations, regulations are making it impossible. Whether you’re liberal or conservative, I mean, I could sit down and show you regulations that anybody would agree are ridiculous. It’s gotten to be a free-for-all. And companies can’t, they can’t even start up, they can’t expand, they’re choking.
I emailed Apple communications head Steve Dowling for confirmation and details of the call, but received no reply. A report last week said Apple indeed asked its Foxconn and Pegatron manufacturer partners to study the costs of moving manufacturing to the U.S. But some analysts say doing so could double the cost of producing an iPhone.