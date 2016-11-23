Capt. Kirk’s futuristic Navy ship breaks down in Panama Canal

You probably heard a while back that the captain of the U.S. Navy’s super-futuristic destroyer, the USS Zumwalt , is none other than James Kirk . True story. And when you think of high-tech Navy ships, you probably think of them prowling the world’s oceans, humming along at peak efficiency and showing everyone how it’s done.

You probably don’t think of them breaking down in the Panama Canal, but this is exactly what the Zumwalt appears to have done, just weeks after the ship’s October deployment, with no known timeline for being back up and running, according to CNN. This is certainly not what the Navy, which has spent a reported $22 billion for three of the advanced destroyers, wants to hear.

[Photo:U.S. Navy photo courtesy of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works/Released]