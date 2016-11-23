Samsung will debut glossy black Galaxy S7 Edge next month

Samsung didn’t fail to notice the popularity of Apple’s new glossy black iPhone 7, so the Korean company will now release a shiny black version of its popular Galaxy S7 Edge phone, according to the Korea Herald. The new black S7 might give Samsung fans something to get excited about after months of talk about the exploding Galaxy Note 7 debacle. The company already has an Onyx Black S7 Edge, but that’s a matte black color, while the new phone will be glossy. Samsung hopes to fire up sales to counter the popularity of the iPhone 7.