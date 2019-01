Curated link sharing website Digg just announced some internal shakeups. Its CEO, Gary Liu, and editorial director, Anna Dubenko, are both leaving the company. Liu is moving on to the South China Morning Post and Dubenko is joining the New York Times .

In the same post, the company announced the site has tripled its monthly revenue over the last year. Digg will now begin looking for a new CEO; managing editor Dan Fallon will head up the entire editorial team.