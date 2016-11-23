Morning intel: Facebook courts China, Telegram begets Telegraph

• Hillary Clinton’s popular vote lead is now up to 2,017,563 —1.5 percentage points—and a group of computer scientists and election lawyers believe results in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania may have been compromised and denied Clinton votes.

• President-elect Trump is expected to name Nikki Haley ambassador to the United Nations and has reportedly already offered Ben Carson the role of housing secretary. Democrats Harold Ford Jr. and Michelle A. Rhee might be in the running for the transportation and education departments, respectively.

• Facebook really, really wants in on China—so much so that it has reportedly created a censorship tool to suppress posts in certain geographic areas. Whether Facebook will actually make the tool public is unclear, but a number of employees working on the project quit “after expressing misgivings about it,” according to the New York Times.

• Speaking of cracking the Chinese market: Airbnb is in “advanced” talks to acquire Xiaozhu.com, a rival service in China, Bloomberg reports.

• Telegram, the encrypted messaging app that boasts more than 100 million users, just unveiled an anonymous blogging platform, appropriately dubbed Telegraph.

• In a blog post yesterday, Twitter reiterated that using its data products or public data for surveillance—that is, granting access to law enforcement or other parties for that purpose—is explicitly prohibited.