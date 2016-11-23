Facebook wants to get into China so badly it created a censorship tool

The social media giant, in a move to get a foot in the door in the most populous country on the planet, created coding software tools that would allow for easy censorship of users’ news feeds , says the New York Times :

The social network has quietly developed software to suppress posts from appearing in people’s news feeds in specific geographic areas, according to three current and former Facebook employees, who asked for anonymity because the tool is confidential. The feature was created to help Facebook get into China, a market where the social network has been blocked, these people said. Mr. Zuckerberg has supported and defended the effort, the people added.

The Times adds that the tool may never be used and that it’s just one of the ideas Facebook is throwing around to get into China. The report also notes that if the tool is eventually used in the country, Facebook itself probably wouldn’t be suppressing posts; rather the tool would be given to a third party in charge of censorship.