Twitter suspends Jack Dorsey’s account by mistake

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The suspension of the account of the company’s CEO happened overnight, reports the Guardian. Dorsey’s account only came online again hours after users who tried to view his account started getting notifications that it had been suspended. When Dorsey’s account did come back online, Dorsey tweeted that the suspension had be an “internal mistake.” During the time his account was suspended, Dorsey lost more than 700,000 followers.

