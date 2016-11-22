Apple’s diversity numbers have barely changed since last year

Though Apple has taken steps to boost diversity , its most recent numbers indicate the company hasn’t moved the needle as much as it may have wanted to.

In a filing required by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Apple showed little to no change in the executive ranks: Only 20 of its 107 execs are female (up from 18 out of 103 execs last year), while just five of its execs are black or Hispanic (unchanged from last year). In the next category of employee—mid-level execs and managers—27% are female, as was the case in 2015; 11.8% are underrepresented minorities or multiracial, up from about 11.2% last year.

On its inclusion & diversity page, Apple noted that the EEOC data is “not how we measure our progress . . . We believe the information we report elsewhere on this site is a far more accurate reflection of our progress toward diversity.”