advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Scarlett Johansson wants to become a popcorn entrepreneur

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

On December 16, she’s opening a “popcorn boutique” in Paris with her husband Romain Dauriac called Yummy Pop. The store, located in the Marais district, will sell gourmet popcorn with flavors including maple, strawberry and cream, and truffle and Parmesan. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life