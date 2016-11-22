Study: Most teens can’t tell the difference between fake and real news

In a study of 7,804 students from middle school through college, Stanford University researchers found that 82% of middle-schoolers could not distinguish sponsored content—even when explicitly labeled as such—from a news story on the same site. When it came to Facebook, 30% of high school students were duped into thinking a post from a fake Facebook account was more reliable because it offered “key graphic elements,” and 25% of those students did not understand what the blue verified checkmark signaled.