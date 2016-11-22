Sorry, Santa ain’t bringing you a VR headset this year

If you were hoping someone close to you was going to sneak an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive under your tree this holiday season, you can pretty much forget it. You’re probably going to have to buy it yourself if the results of a new study by Super Data Research are correct: “A minority of those considering it may purchase one for themselves but, at least in terms of PC sets, they will not likely receive it as a gift.”
The problem for the growth of the consumer VR industry this year, the study concluded, is that most early adopters have already bought a headset—that means minimal growth over the holidays, very likely at a slower pace than most consumer electronics. Still, of the VR systems on the market, Sony’s PlayStation VR will be the biggest winner, Super Data Research said, unless supply issues and minimal marketing blow the opportunity.
[Photos: Flickr users Maurizio Pesce, Yatharth Gupta]