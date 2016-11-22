Apple now directly employs 80,000 people in the U.S.

That’s according to a New York Times piece yesterday that profiles the company’s employment and production practices in Texas. “The main takeaway from The New York Times article is that we are likely seeing the outline for Apple‘s strategy to counter President-elect Trump’s ‘putting America first’ agenda,” comments Above Avalon analyst Neil Cybart. “While Washington may apply pressure to get Apple to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., Apple will point to its Austin campus as an example of how the company is continuing to contribute to the U.S. working class.”