Wine startup Alit offers radical pricing transparency

When Everlane hit the market in 2010, it introduced a radical approach to price transparency, offering the consumer a breakdown of how much it costs to make every product. Others have quickly followed suit. Newly launched, Portland-based Alit is the first brand bringing this model to the wine industry, explaining exactly what goes into its $27.45 Pinot Noir wine. Like Everlane, it sells directly to consumers through its website, cutting out middlemen markups.

Founder and winemaker Mark Tarlov explains that being transparent about cost also allows the brand to tell a story about how the wine is produced. Alit is made from organic grapes grown in the Willamette Valley, where the climate is so wet that it does not require irrigation. It is then fermented with wild yeast, rather than synthetic ingredients, then aged for 12 months. Tarlov hopes that this storytelling will take some of the mystique and snobbery out of wine.