Amazon is working on “Prime Tickets” in hopes of becoming a major player in concert and theater sales

Amazon is looking to expand its Amazon Tickets initiative, which went live in the U.K. last year, to other countries around the world, reports Recode. Currently Amazon Tickets allows U.K. customers to buy tickets to popular concerts and theater productions using their Amazon account, but the company is seeking to roll out its ticket sales program globally according to recent job postings, notes Recode:
In one of the recent job postings, Amazon said it is looking to hire new employees “to develop our international expansion strategy for Europe and Asia.” The company has also been hiring Amazon Tickets employees at its headquarters in Seattle, potentially signaling plans for a U.S. ticketing business.
“[O]ur vision goes beyond just selling tickets as we aim to disrupt the entire live entertainment experience, including what happens before, during, and after the show,” one posting reads. “The ticketing business is ripe for innovation and improvement, as much of the industry has not fundamentally changed since the 1970s.”
Recode also says Amazon is working on a new program called “Prime Tickets,” though details of what that program is haven’t been disclosed. It’s likely, however, that Prime Tickets would allow for discounted or advanced ticket sales to Amazon Prime members.