Google launches real-time feature to tell you how crowded your favorite bar is

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Google has added a new feature to business listings in Maps and search that displays how crowded a bar is in real time, reports the Verge. Maps and search previously featured a bar chart for business listings showing peak busy times for businesses, but the new feature for bars is the first to use real-time information. To achieve it’s real-time crowd reports, the company is relying on aggregated, anonymized location history data from smartphones.

