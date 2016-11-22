Playing this video will crash your iPhone

Clicking on a link to a certain video in the Sina Weibo-backed video sharing app Miaopai will crash an iPhone, requiring the user to force reboot to get it working again, reports the Guardian. The link leads to a three-second video that plays in iOS’s video player, and after the video finishes the iPhone will gradually slow down until it freezes. It’s likely the video creator isn’t at fault, rather the video file itself became corrupted, and it’s a bug in iOS’s handling of corrupted video files that leads to the freezing of your device. The bug affects devices running iOS 5 and above.