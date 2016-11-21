Trump details plans for his first 100 days as president in new video

President-elect Donald Trump posted a YouTube video Monday afternoon commenting that his transition team is “working very smoothly” and outlining his plans for his first 100 days in office:

– Issue a notification of intent to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership

– Cancel restrictions on American energy including shale energy and clean coal

– Enact a rule where for every new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated

– Ask the Department of Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff to develop a comprehensive plan to protect Americans from cyber attacks and “all other forms of attacks”

– Ask the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs

– Impose a five-year plan on executives becoming lobbyists after they leave an administration and a lifetime ban on executive officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government