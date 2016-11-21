Ivanka Trump splits personal, brand Twitter accounts

Surely wishing to separate her lifestyle brand from her personal brand, Ivanka Trump has done just that on Twitter .

In a post today, the daughter of the president-elect tweeted that @IvankaTrump from here on out will be entirely devoted to her personal feed, while @IvankaTrumpHQ will be the home of “content” tied to her women-who-work-oriented company.

The move comes amid growing concern about how Donald Trump’s ongoing business interests—with Ivanka at the helm and also being involved in both politics and the business—might impact his ability to govern. At the same time, one can assume she doesn’t want political discussion—either in favor of or against her father—to impact the company. On the other hand, it’s hard to imagine those with strong opinions on the matter staying away from her company’s Twitter account.