The stealthy Eric Schmidt-backed analytics firm that worked for Hillary now has a real website

For a long time the firm, called The Groundwork, was known only to a handful of Democratic data and digital operatives. If you went to its URL you saw just a mysterious gray page with a triangular logo that suggested some secret society. Now the firm appears to be broadening its horizons in the wake of the defeat of its main client—Hillary Clinton— in the presidential race.

According to the web page, The Groundwork can help clients from charities to political campaigns find blocks of voters or donors, organize events, and handle donations. Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt is the firm’s financial backer. Schmidt wanted to give the firm the resources to attract and keep top engineering talent.