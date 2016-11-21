NextEV’s NIO EP9 said to go 194 mph, be world’s fastest electric vehicle

If you’ve ever been in a Tesla, you know Elon Musk’s company has made an electric car with some serious oomph. But there’s oomph and then there’s record-smashing acceleration.

Today, China’s NextEV announced that its NIO EP9 “electric supercar” had become the world’s fastest electric vehicle, breaking a speed record at the Nürburgring Nordschliefe by tackling the 20.8km 12.92-mile-long “Green Hell” track in 7 minutes, 5.12 seconds. The new vehicle is also said to sport a top speed of 194 miles an hour. It is meant to be charged in just 45 minutes and has a driving range of 265.3 miles.