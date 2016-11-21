Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 crisis doesn’t seem to have harmed the company’s reputation

Samsung held a worldwide recall of its Note 7 phones after some 35 of them blew up because of faulty batteries. The Note 7 was eventually pulled from the market and discontinued. Even after all the negative publicity, Samsung’s reputation may not have been harmed very much, according to some new survey results from Reuters/Ipsos.

The survey found that 91% of current Samsung owners say they would likely buy another Samsung smartphone. It also found that 92% of current Samsung owners are likely to buy a Samsung product in any category. These loyalty numbers are very close to Apple’s. Of people who own iPhones, 92% say they’d buy another one, and 89% would buy another Apple product of any kind.