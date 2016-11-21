Kozm wants to make male-oriented yoga outfits

Newly launched Kozm is a yoga brand specifically designed for men. Troy Eckert, a former EVP at Volcom, was frustrated that he couldn’t find brand that was singularly focused on creating male-oriented clothing. ( Lululemon men’s line, for instance, only accounts for 20% of the business .)

The company makes yoga gear, but it also has a wider goal of changing men’s perception of yoga. It also manufactures all of its products in the USA, with a focus on social and environmental impacts; it uses only up-cycled fibers to create fabrics. As a direct-to-consumer brand, it hopes to keep prices reasonable while keeping quality high.