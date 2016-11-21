Munchery cooked nearly $2-million worth of meals it never sold

Things might not be going quite as well for Munchery as it may have appeared. Bloomberg reports today that the company has asked cooks to bring down the cost of preparing its meals in a number of cities, and that Munchery routinely has employees staying until early-morning hours to prepare meals in San Francisco, only to throw away or donate a good number of them the next day.
While a Munchery rep told Bloomberg that none of the food gets thrown out, a leaked internal document suggests that between September 2014 and July 2016 an astounding 653,400 dishes (an entree and a side) were cooked in San Francisco but never sold. That number accounts for 16% of the total amount of food the kitchen was preparing, and a loss of $1.9 million.
You can read the full story on Bloomberg here.