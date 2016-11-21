Munchery cooked nearly $2-million worth of meals it never sold

Things might not be going quite as well for Munchery as it may have appeared . Bloomberg reports today that the company has asked cooks to bring down the cost of preparing its meals in a number of cities, and that Munchery routinely has employees staying until early-morning hours to prepare meals in San Francisco, only to throw away or donate a good number of them the next day.

While a Munchery rep told Bloomberg that none of the food gets thrown out, a leaked internal document suggests that between September 2014 and July 2016 an astounding 653,400 dishes (an entree and a side) were cooked in San Francisco but never sold. That number accounts for 16% of the total amount of food the kitchen was preparing, and a loss of $1.9 million.

You can read the full story on Bloomberg here.