This Black Friday, Everlane wants to buy 8,000 helmets for Vietnamese workers

Everlane has a reputation for using Black Friday to do unusual things. In 2012 and 2013, it shut down its site completely, but in 2014 and 2015 it donated all profits made on the site to a Black Friday Fund that would support factory workers.

In keeping with this tradition, it plans to use all profits this year to buy helmets for workers at its Nobland factory in Ho Chi Minh City. In Vietnam, 35 million people travel by moped every day and 80% of them don’t wear proper head gear. Everlane is working a supplier to create lightweight and safe helmets that cost $14.73 a piece and plans to buy 8,000 for all of its workers. It hopes to generate a grand total of $117,780 to make this happen from Black Friday sales.

Everlane Presents: Black Friday Fund 2016 from Everlane on Vimeo.

[Video via Everlane]