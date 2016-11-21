Donald Trump just had dinner with America’s richest doctor 

President-elect Donald Trump had dinner on Saturday night with Patrick Soon-Shiong, the world’s richest doctor and a controversial figure in the world of biopharma (read Forbes’ profile here).
It’s unclear what the pair talked about, as the Trump camp has only revealed that the topic was “medical innovation.” Soon-Shiong is an active health investor and serial entrepreneur, who made the bulk of his money through pharma M&A. Soon-Shiong is working on his own “moonshot” initiative to cure cancer called Moonshot 2020, which is distinct from Vice President Biden’s effort.
H/T: Politico