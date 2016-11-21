Donald Trump just had dinner with America’s richest doctor 

President-elect Donald Trump had dinner on Saturday night with Patrick Soon-Shiong , the world’s richest doctor and a controversial figure in the world of biopharma ( read Forbes’ profile here ).

It’s unclear what the pair talked about, as the Trump camp has only revealed that the topic was “medical innovation.” Soon-Shiong is an active health investor and serial entrepreneur, who made the bulk of his money through pharma M&A. Soon-Shiong is working on his own “moonshot” initiative to cure cancer called Moonshot 2020, which is distinct from Vice President Biden’s effort.

H/T: Politico