Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk donated to Donald J. Trump Foundation

It seems the Donald J. Trump Foundation shares a donor with the Clinton Foundation—Ukrainian billionaire businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk. The oligarch gave $150,000 to the Donald J Trump foundation in 2015, according to a recent tax filing . During the campaign cycle, Hillary Clinton was criticized for her foundation’s relationship to Pinchuk, among other important foreign leaders, amid concerns that he could sway decisions if she were to be elected president.

Here are some other key tidbits from the Donald J Trump Foundation filing:

• $896,380 in contributions, gifts, and grants

•$300,000 given to law enforcement and their families

•$88,000 donated to cancer research