The company this week partnered with Vice Tonic, the new health vertical for Vice News, to offer users the chance to ask doctors questions via Snapchat. According to Sherpaa’s CEO, Jay Parkinson, the company is getting a health-related question each minute. I’m curious to see how this unfolds: Snapchat could be an important (and still relatively untapped) way for health organizations to reach teens and young adults.

Now a thing: Ask a doctor a question via Snapchat. @SherpaaHealth is getting a q. each minute thru partnership with @VICE Tonic pic.twitter.com/LvZhNPBprm — Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) November 21, 2016