Why some in the “Alt-right” are getting 23andMe’s genetic tests

23andMe, the at-home DNA testing company, sells a test that informs users about their ancestry. You might learn that you’ve got Ashkenazi heritage or hail from Scandinavia.
It’s intended as a window into your family tree, but now this test has been co-opted for other purposes. According to Vice News, some in the so-called “alt-right” are using 23andMe to bait each other on message boards about how “white” they are. Note: It’s not clear how many people have bought the test for this purpose. Read the full article here.