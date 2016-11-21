Startup invents technology to protect your iPhone without adding bulk

Mous, a British startup, is trying to take on OtterBox by creating iPhone cases that will protect your phone while still keeping a slim profile. The technology is called Airo Shock, a thin, shock-absorbing layer of air bubbles that protects phones from extreme impact. In order to arrive at the final prototype, the founders tested various technologies on dozens of actual iPhones, throwing them onto concrete and dropping them from 45 ft cranes.

To fund the product, Mous launched a Indiegogo campaign that has already raised 308% of its $15,000 goal from 1222 backers, but there’s still nearly a month left to go. I had an early look at one of the cases: they are indeed very slim and made from natural materials, like walnut wood. I threw around my phone with the case on, without any damage.