Oculus Medium is great fun—but who’s got the time?

When I first got my hands on Medium , the sculpting program for the Oculus Rift, in late 2015, I could not stop smiling. It is so much fun. Immersed in a fully 3D environment, and using Oculus’ Touch controllers, it felt like I could make any kind of object I could imagine–big blobs, thin strips, all the colors, and shapes, and artistic tools I wanted were right there at my fingertips in the best VR experience I’d yet seen–and literally one of the best tech demos I’d ever tried.

Now, with the Touch controllers about to launch, I’ve had more hands-on time with Medium, and my opinion hasn’t changed: It’s terrific, and I can see how if I had limitless time in it, I would make the most beautiful creations. But that, unfortunately, is Medium’s problem. As great a tool as it is, most of us don’t have the artistic skills to know how to get the most out of it, and we don’t have the time to invest to learn anytime soon. This is not only a Medium problem. I feel the same about Google’s Tilt Brush.

These are fantastic expressions of what’s possible in full, 3D, virtual reality. And in the hands of true artists, the output can be breathtaking. For most of us, though, I fear it will be a novelty that we never are quite able to get to do what our inner artist imagines. Still, it’s a whole lot of fun, and I hope everyone gets to spend some time with Medium soon.

[Image: via Oculus VR]