Your new UPS guy will probably be a chatbot

Sure, UPS, like so many other major consumer-facing businesses, is going with chatbots. What we really should be asking is how long will it be before its ubiquitous brown trucks are self-driving?

In the meantime, though, the package-delivery giant says that its new chatbot, which will let customers do things like track packages and get shipping rates, is just the beginning. It plans on a wide variety of other chatbots over time, and says it expects to implement artificial intelligence throughout its customer experience platforms in the coming years. When an AI bot can lift a 30-pound package, let me know.

[Photo: Flickr user Tomás Fano]