One big change that is underway in the health sector is the shift from doctors ordering lab tests on behalf of patients to so-called “consumers” ordering them on their own.

Now Quest, one of the largest diagnostic testing companies, is experimenting with direct-to-consumer lab tests in two states: Colorado and Missouri. Customers will be able to see the results through an app, called MyQuest. It’s a pilot program, so some—and not all—tests will be available to order online.